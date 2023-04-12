The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -5.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 226.5 points 40 times.
  • New Orleans' matchups this year have an average point total of 226.8, 0.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Pelicans have compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.
  • New Orleans has entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 27, or 65.9%, of those games.
  • New Orleans has a record of 17-4, a 81% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Thunder Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 40 48.8% 114.4 231.9 112.5 228.9 228.8
Thunder 55 67.1% 117.5 231.9 116.4 228.9 230.8

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Pelicans have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.
  • New Orleans owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does on the road (17-24-0).
  • The Pelicans record just two fewer points per game (114.4) than the Thunder allow (116.4).
  • New Orleans is 26-8 against the spread and 27-7 overall when scoring more than 116.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Pelicans and Thunder Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 40-42 13-10 38-44
Thunder 47-34 19-10 45-37

Pelicans vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pelicans Thunder
114.4
Points Scored (PG)
 117.5
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
26-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-17
27-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-22
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.4
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
36-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-8
37-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.