Stars vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (45-21-14) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (37-36-7) on the road on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Stars vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-165)
|Blues (+140)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 56 times this season, and have finished 36-20 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Dallas has a 21-10 record (winning 67.7% of its games).
- The Stars have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Stars vs. Blues Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|275 (7th)
|Goals
|258 (16th)
|213 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|292 (25th)
|61 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (22nd)
|39 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|57 (21st)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas went over in three of its past 10 games.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are putting up 1.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 275 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 213 (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +62.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.