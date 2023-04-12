Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .300.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- This season, Alvarez has tallied at least one hit in eight of 11 games (72.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 27.3% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (63.6%), with more than one RBI in four of them (36.4%).
- In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
