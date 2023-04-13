Stars vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (46-21-14) host the St. Louis Blues (37-37-7) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Stars have won five games in a row.
Stars vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-215)
|Blues (+185)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 64.9% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (37-20).
- Dallas has a 13-5 record (winning 72.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -215 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 68.3%.
Stars vs. Blues Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|280 (7th)
|Goals
|260 (15th)
|215 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|297 (28th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|46 (22nd)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|60 (25th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.5 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars' 280 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL action, giving up 215 goals to rank fourth.
- With a +65 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.
