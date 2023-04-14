Friday's game between the Houston Astros (6-7) and the Texas Rangers (7-5) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on April 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Houston Astros will send Luis Garcia (0-1) to the mound, while Martin Perez (1-1) will get the nod for the Texas Rangers.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 7, Rangers 6.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

This season Houston has won two of its five games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 66 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).

Astros Schedule