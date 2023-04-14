(7-5) will square off against the (6-7) at Minute Maid Park on Friday, April 14 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 12 Ks, Martin Perez will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rangers have +140 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Garcia - HOU (0-1, 7.00 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (1-1, 2.53 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Astros have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Astros have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and have walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Rangers this season with a +140 moneyline set for this game.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+120) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

