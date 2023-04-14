The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game for the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.5.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -5.5 228.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 42 times.
  • The average total in Minnesota's matchups this year is 231.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Timberwolves have a 38-43-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 20, or 54.1%, of those games.
  • Minnesota has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in 51 of 82 outings.
  • Oklahoma City's average game total this season has been 233.9, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Oklahoma City has gone 47-34-0 ATS this year.
  • The Thunder have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has won eight of its 20 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 42 51.2% 115.8 233.3 115.8 232.2 231.1
Thunder 51 62.2% 117.5 233.3 116.4 232.2 230.8

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • The Timberwolves have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have hit the over four times.
  • Minnesota has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (17-23-0) than it does in road games (21-20-0).
  • The 115.8 points per game the Timberwolves average are only 0.6 fewer points than the Thunder allow (116.4).
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 116.4 points, it is 22-12 against the spread and 22-12 overall.

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Oklahoma City has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Thunder have hit the over four times.
  • Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .561 (23-17-0). On the road, it is .585 (24-17-0).
  • The Thunder score only 1.7 more points per game (117.5) than the Timberwolves allow (115.8).
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 29-13 ATS record and a 28-15 overall record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Thunder Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 38-43 9-14 37-45
Thunder 47-34 19-10 45-37

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Point Insights

Timberwolves Thunder
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
22-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-13
22-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 28-15
115.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.4
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
27-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-9
32-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-11

