Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .200 with a double, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Bregman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In four games this season, Bregman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.