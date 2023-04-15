The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (hitting .182 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .203 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Pena has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this season (64.3%), with multiple hits on three occasions (21.4%).

In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this year (35.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings