David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley has four walks while batting .194.
- Hensley has picked up a hit in six games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Heaney (1-1) starts for the Rangers, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
