Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on April 16 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to three extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
- Dubon will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 during his last games.
- Dubon has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Dubon has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In seven games this season (63.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.