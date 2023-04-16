Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in his last game, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Rangers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 14 hits, which ranks first among Houston hitters this season, while batting .292 with seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 65th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- In 10 of 13 games this year (76.9%), Alvarez has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 30.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (69.2%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (38.5%).
- In eight games this season (61.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|8 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Heaney (1-1) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
