The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (batting .211 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, nine walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .194 with a double, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • This year, Bregman has tallied at least one hit in nine of 16 games (56.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this season, Bregman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in the league).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went eight innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.35), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (11.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
