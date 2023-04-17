After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .160 with four walks.

Meyers has had a base hit in three of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Meyers has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of 12 games.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings