Jeremy Pena -- hitting .268 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 17 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is batting .227 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Pena has recorded a hit in 11 of 16 games this season (68.8%), including four multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Pena has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (62.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed eight innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks 12th.
