On Monday, Kyle Tucker (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .449.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 28th in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 16 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

Tucker has an RBI in seven of 16 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once four times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings