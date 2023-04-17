Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 15 hits, which is tops among Houston hitters this season, while batting .288 with seven extra-base hits.
- He ranks 60th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- This season, Alvarez has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 14 games (78.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has driven in a run in nine games this season (64.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (35.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in eight of 14 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|9 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gausman (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went eight innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.35), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (11.3).
