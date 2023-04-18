The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has a double, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .197.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Bregman has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this year (52.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings