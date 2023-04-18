Astros vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 18
Tuesday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (8-9) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (10-7) at 8:10 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Houston Astros will send Jose Urquidy (1-0) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (1-2) will answer the bell for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won seven, or 50%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 7-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored 86 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 12
|@ Pirates
|W 7-0
|Jose Urquidy vs Rich Hill
|April 14
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Luis Garcia vs Martín Pérez
|April 15
|Rangers
|W 8-2
|Hunter Brown vs Jon Gray
|April 16
|Rangers
|L 9-1
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
|April 17
|Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Cristian Javier vs Kevin Gausman
|April 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Chris Bassitt
|April 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Luis Garcia vs José Berríos
|April 21
|@ Braves
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Bryce Elder
|April 22
|@ Braves
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Wright
|April 23
|@ Braves
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Max Fried
|April 24
|@ Rays
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Taj Bradley
