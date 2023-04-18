Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros will take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Bo Bichette on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Blue Jays (-110). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Houston and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 8.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 50% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-7).

Houston has a 7-7 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.

Houston has had an over/under set by bookmakers 17 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-5-0).

The Astros have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-6 3-3 4-3 4-6 6-6 2-3

