Jose Urquidy will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (8-9) on Tuesday, April 18 against the Toronto Blue Jays (10-7), who will answer with Chris Bassitt. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Blue Jays -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Urquidy - HOU (1-0, 2.35 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (1-2, 7.63 ERA)

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Astros' game against the Blue Jays but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Astros (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to take down the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Kyle Tucker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have a 7-7 record (winning 50% of their games).

Houston has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 4-3 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Blue Jays have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Blue Jays have been victorious three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

