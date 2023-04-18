The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley is batting .175 with five walks.

Hensley has had a base hit in six of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not homered in his 12 games this season.

Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

