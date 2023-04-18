David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley is batting .175 with five walks.
- Hensley has had a base hit in six of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not homered in his 12 games this season.
- Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 7.63, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
