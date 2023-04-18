Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has a home run and four walks while batting .207.
- In four of 13 games this season (30.8%), Meyers has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 3.0% of his plate appearances.
- Meyers has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the second-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.5 per game).
- Bassitt (1-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.63 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 7.63, with 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.