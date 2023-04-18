Jeremy Pena -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is batting .217 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%) Pena has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Pena has driven home a run in six games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games.
  • In 11 of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.63, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
