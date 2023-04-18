Mauricio Dubon -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by three extra-base hits.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 110th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Dubon is batting .318 during his last games and is on a 12-game hitting streak.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 92.3% of his games this year (12 of 13), with multiple hits five times (38.5%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.

Dubon has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in eight of 13 games (61.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings