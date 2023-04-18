The Phoenix Suns are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Clippers lead the series 1-0. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -8.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 41 times.
  • The average total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 225.2, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Suns have put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread.
  • Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.
  • This season, Phoenix has won 11 of its 13 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played 37 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.
  • Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 226.7, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, Los Angeles has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.
  • The Clippers have won in nine, or 30%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 25.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 41 50% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2
Clippers 37 45.1% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Suns have hit the over five times.
  • Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it has in road games (21-19-0).
  • The Suns average just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).
  • Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Clippers have hit the over eight times.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results on the road (21-20-0) than at home (19-22-0).
  • The Clippers score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.
  • When it scores more than 111.6 points, Los Angeles is 29-13 against the spread and 34-8 overall.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 9-6 42-40
Clippers 40-42 0-3 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
32-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-13
33-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
33-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16
36-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-15

