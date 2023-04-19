Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays and starter Jose Berrios on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at +105. A 9-run total has been listed for the matchup.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

8:10 PM ET

Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've gone 7-8 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Houston has gone 6-7 (46.2%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Astros have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-7 3-3 4-3 4-7 6-7 2-3

