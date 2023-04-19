David Hensley -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on April 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Hensley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Hensley At The Plate

  • Hensley is hitting .175 with five walks.
  • In six of 13 games this season, Hensley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Hensley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.70 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 7.98 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.