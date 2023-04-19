David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
David Hensley -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on April 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Hensley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley is hitting .175 with five walks.
- In six of 13 games this season, Hensley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Hensley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.70 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 7.98 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.