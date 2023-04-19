After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker has 18 hits and an OBP of .442, both of which are tops among Houston hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 29th in slugging.
  • Tucker has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this season (72.2%), with multiple hits on five occasions (27.8%).
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (22.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tucker has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (44.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (27.8%).
  • In five of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.70 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Berrios (1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.98, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
