Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .276.
- He ranks 68th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Alvarez has gotten a hit in 12 of 16 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 62.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 31.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|10 (90.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Blue Jays surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios (1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 7.98 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
