The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman hit the field at Truist Park against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +100 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the total, the Astros and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

Houston has played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 19 games with a total this season.

The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-7 3-3 4-3 5-7 7-7 2-3

