On Friday, Yordan Alvarez (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .262 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

This season, Alvarez has posted at least one hit in 12 of 17 games (70.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (23.5%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

In 58.8% of his games this season, Alvarez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 29.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings