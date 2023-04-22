How to Watch the Astros vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros meet Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
Astros vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average one home run per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 20 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 19th in baseball with a .387 slugging percentage.
- The Astros rank ninth in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- Houston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (102 total).
- The Astros' .332 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
- The Astros strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Houston has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in MLB (1.249).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Valdez is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.
- Valdez will try to build on a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 9-1
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|4/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kevin Gausman
|4/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-2
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Bassitt
|4/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-1
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|José Berríos
|4/21/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Bryce Elder
|4/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Wright
|4/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Max Fried
|4/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Taj Bradley
|4/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Calvin Faucher
|4/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Aaron Nola
