Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Kyle Wright) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .250.
- Meyers is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 16 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In three games this season (18.8%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.37).
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves will look to Wright (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
