The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will match up in Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league and are allowing 111.6 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Clippers score 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) and allow 113.1 (12th in league) for a +41 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 224.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 42 times.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 30.5 -125 27.8 Kevin Durant 28.5 -110 29.1 Deandre Ayton 15.5 -125 18.0 Chris Paul 13.5 -125 13.9 Torrey Craig 9.5 +100 7.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Torrey Craig or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.