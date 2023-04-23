The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .232 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Bregman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 during his last games.

Bregman has had a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).

In 21 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Bregman has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 12 of 21 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings