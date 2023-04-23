Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros at Truist Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:30 PM ET.

Astros vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 22 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Houston ranks 18th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Astros' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Houston has scored 108 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Astros have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.330).

The Astros rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Houston averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Houston has the fifth-best ERA (3.33) in the majors this season.

The Astros have a combined 1.232 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has one quality starts in four chances this season.

Javier will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Home Cristian Javier Kevin Gausman 4/18/2023 Blue Jays L 4-2 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Bassitt 4/19/2023 Blue Jays W 8-1 Home Luis Garcia José Berríos 4/21/2023 Braves W 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Bryce Elder 4/22/2023 Braves W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Kyle Wright 4/23/2023 Braves - Away Cristian Javier Max Fried 4/24/2023 Rays - Away Jose Urquidy Taj Bradley 4/25/2023 Rays - Away Luis Garcia Drew Rasmussen 4/26/2023 Rays - Away Hunter Brown Calvin Faucher 4/28/2023 Phillies - Home Framber Valdez Aaron Nola 4/29/2023 Phillies - Home Cristian Javier -

