Kyle Tucker -- batting .294 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Braves.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 21 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .411.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 15 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 21), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has had an RBI in 10 games this year (47.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (28.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings