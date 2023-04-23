Kyle Tucker -- batting .294 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Braves.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker has 21 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .411.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
  • Tucker has picked up a hit in 15 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has homered in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 21), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tucker has had an RBI in 10 games this year (47.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (28.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Braves are sending Fried (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
