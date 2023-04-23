Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Houston Astros play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.389) thanks to four extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
- Dubon enters this game on a 16-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 94.1% of his games this season (16 of 17), with more than one hit six times (35.3%).
- In 17 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Dubon has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 70.6% of his games this year (12 of 17), he has scored, and in three of those games (17.6%) he has scored more than once.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (71.4%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- Fried (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
