Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Monday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Rays Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Venue: Tropicana Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rays -150 +125 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Houston has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +125.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 22 games with a total this season.
  • The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-7 6-3 5-3 7-7 9-7 3-3

