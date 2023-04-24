Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jacob Meyers -- hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .277 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Meyers will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 over the course of his last games.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 18 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (16.7%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.71).
- The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.5 per game).
- Bradley (2-0) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.