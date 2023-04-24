The Winnipeg Jets take their home ice at Canada Life Centre Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights lead the series 2-1. The Jets are the favorite (-110) in this matchup with the Golden Knights (-110).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we predict will come out on top in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Jets 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-110)

Jets (-110) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0.4)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets (46-33-3 overall) have a 10-4-14 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Winnipeg has 35 points (16-7-3) in the 26 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 15 games this season the Jets recorded only one goal, they finished 0-14-1.

Winnipeg has scored exactly two goals in 17 games this season (6-10-1 record, 13 points).

The Jets are 41-4-2 in the 47 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 84 points).

In the 32 games when Winnipeg has recorded a single power-play goal, it has an 18-13-1 record (37 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 25-13-1 (51 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents 44 times, and went 22-19-3 (47 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have posted a record of 14-9-23 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 51-22-9.

Vegas has earned 47 points (21-8-5) in its 34 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 11 games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-8-2).

Vegas has 13 points (4-10-5) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 53 games, earning 98 points from those contests.

This season, Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal in 26 games and picked up 37 points with a record of 18-7-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 29-7-5 (63 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 38 times this season, and earned 43 points in those games.

Jets Rank Jets AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 10th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 21st 30.3 Shots 31.6 15th 10th 30.3 Shots Allowed 31 13th 22nd 19.3% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 7th 82.4% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

