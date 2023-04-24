After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .382, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.

Dubon enters this game on a 17-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .304.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 17 of 18 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has not homered in his 18 games this season.

Dubon has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

