After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .227 with two doubles and a walk.

Diaz is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In four of eight games this season, Diaz has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Diaz has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five games this season (62.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings