Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .247 with four doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 104th in slugging.
- Bregman enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 16 of 23 games this season (69.6%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven in a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 games this season (56.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (70.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Rasmussen (3-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.01 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
