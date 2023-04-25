How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes lead the series 3-1.
You can watch ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN to catch the action as the Islanders attempt to knock off the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/23/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-2 CAR
|4/21/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-1 NYI
|4/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|4-3 (F/OT) CAR
|4/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
|4/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders' total of 217 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is fifth in the NHL.
- The Islanders have 242 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Islanders are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Islanders have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 28 goals during that span.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.2%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
