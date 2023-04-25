Jeremy Pena -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .217 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Pena has picked up a hit in 14 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (34.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (17.4%).

In 14 games this season (60.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

