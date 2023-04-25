Oilers vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Tuesday, April 25 showcases the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings facing off at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV. The series is tied 2-2. The Kings have +195 moneyline odds against the favored Oilers (-230).
Oilers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-230)
|Kings (+195)
|-
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers are 38-26 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Edmonton has a 13-5 record (winning 72.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -230 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Oilers a 69.7% chance to win.
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been an underdog in 43 games this season, and won 19 (44.2%).
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +195 or longer two times this season. They split the games 1-1.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 33.9% chance of victory for the Kings.
Oilers vs. Kings Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Edmonton hit the over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.6 lower than their season-long average.
- The Oilers average 4.0 goals per game, for a total of 325, which leads the league.
- The Oilers are ranked 17th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 256 total goals (3.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +69.
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings and their opponents hit the over just one time over Los Angeles' past 10 contests.
- Over the past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.1 goals.
- The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the league.
- The Kings' 254 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
