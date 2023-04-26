How to Watch the Astros vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit 24 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Houston ranks 17th in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- Houston has scored 121 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Astros rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Houston strikes out 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Houston has the fourth-best ERA (3.30) in the majors this season.
- Astros pitchers have a 1.231 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros' Hunter Brown (2-0) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Brown has made two starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/21/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Bryce Elder
|4/22/2023
|Braves
|W 6-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Wright
|4/23/2023
|Braves
|W 5-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Max Fried
|4/24/2023
|Rays
|L 8-3
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Taj Bradley
|4/25/2023
|Rays
|W 5-0
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Calvin Faucher
|4/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Aaron Nola
|4/29/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Wheeler
|4/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Bailey Falter
|5/1/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Sean Manaea
|5/2/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Anthony DeSclafani
