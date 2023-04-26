In a Wednesday NBA Playoff schedule that features four competitive matchups, the New York Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers is a game to watch.

Today's NBA Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the New York Knicks

The Knicks hit the road the Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 51-31

51-31 NY Record: 47-35

47-35 CLE Stats: 112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)

112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first) NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -5.5

CLE -5.5 CLE Odds to Win: -230

-230 NY Odds to Win: +187

+187 Total: 202.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers travel to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 51-31

51-31 LAL Record: 43-39

43-39 MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th) LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -4

MEM -4 MEM Odds to Win: -177

-177 LAL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 222.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat

The Heat hit the road the Bucks on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 58-24

58-24 MIA Record: 44-38

44-38 MIL Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)

116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th) MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -12

MIL -12 MIL Odds to Win: -648

-648 MIA Odds to Win: +453

+453 Total: 220 points

The Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors look to pull off a road win at the Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 48-34

48-34 GS Record: 44-38

44-38 SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th) GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -2

GS -2 GS Odds to Win: -126

-126 SAC Odds to Win: +106

+106 Total: 234.5 points

